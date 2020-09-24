Fatah, Hamas agree to hold Palestinian elections ‘within six months’

Palestine’s militant group Hamas and their rivals in the West Bank, Fatah, have agreed to hold Palestinian elections after nearly 15 years, officials from both sides told AFP on Thursday.

Parliamentary and presidential polls will be scheduled within six months under a deal reached between Fatah’s leader, Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The last Palestinian parliamentary elections were held in 2006 when Hamas won an unexpected landslide.



Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 14:19 - GMT 11:19