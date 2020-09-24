NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

New US sanctions on Iran officials to include judge in Navid Afkari case: Envoy

A woman holds a portrait of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari during a demonstration on the Dam Square in Amsterdam, against his execution in Shiraz. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Washington Thursday 24 September 2020
Text size A A A

The United States will slap new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and entities including a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.

Navid Afkari was executed earlier this month after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018, Iranian state media reported, in a case that has sparked international outcry.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran’s Supreme Court rejected a review of the case in late August.

Read more:

Iranian protester Nader Mokhtari dies after months in coma: Opposition website

Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari over alleged stabbing of guard: Reports

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top