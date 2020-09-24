New US sanctions on Iran officials to include judge in Navid Afkari case: Envoy

The United States will slap new sanctions on a number of Iranian officials and entities including a judge who sentenced Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari to death, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.
Navid Afkari was executed earlier this month after being convicted of stabbing a security guard to death during anti-government protests in 2018, Iranian state media reported, in a case that has sparked international outcry.
Iran’s Supreme Court rejected a review of the case in late August.
Last Update: Thursday, 24 September 2020 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50