Lebanon unveils compensation program for Beirut blast devastated homes, businesses

Lebanon on Thursday unveiled a compensation program for the thousands of homes and businesses devastated by the August 4 mega-blast at Beirut's port.

President Michel Aoun signed a decree allocating 100 billion Lebanese pounds (more than $66 million at the official exchange rate, or $13 million on the black market) to the program, his office said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that the army and Beirut municipality would be tasked with setting up a mechanism to distribute the funds.

A general view shows the street from the damaged historic Barakat building known as The Yellow House on the former green line in Beirut, April 15, 2015. (Reuters)

The compensation will go to owners of homes and businesses damaged in the explosion that left more than 190 dead and devastated swathes of the capital, a source at the presidency said.

According to an assessment by the army, the blast caused by a consignment of ammonium nitrate damaged almost 61,000 homes and over 19,000 businesses.

Read more:

Lebanon is ‘out of gas,’ Hezbollah exploiting dysfunctional govt: US official

Lebanon: Migrants flee one horror to find another in ‘death boats’ on Mediterranean

Lebanon: Tripoli port eyes increased traffic as economic boost after Beirut blasts

The explosion compounded Lebanon's worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

On August 9, the international community pledged around $300 million in emergency aid at a conference jointly organized by France and the United Nations.

The UN is to coordinate the aid to ensure it reaches those in need directly rather than through Lebanese government bodies, which are widely accused of corruption.

Last Update: Friday, 25 September 2020 KSA 03:38 - GMT 00:38