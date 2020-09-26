Lebanese security forces kill two militants in firefight, sources say

The Lebanese security forces killed at least two militants during a heavy exchange of fire on Saturday with an armed group in northeast Lebanon, close to the Syrian border, security sources said.

Three members of the Lebanese security forces were also injured in the clash, which began after Lebanese forces raided a house in the Wadi Khaled area, where the group that was suspected of planning attacks was holed up, the sources said.

The group included Syrians and Lebanese, the sources said, adding that the scale of the clash, in which militants fired rocket propelled grenades, prompted the Lebanese army to cordon off the area.

The sources said the group included people linked to the militant Khaled al- Talawi, who was killed earlier this month in a shootout with security forces. Four Lebanese soldiers were killed in that clash.

Talawi was described as a former member of ISIS and leader of a cell behind the killing in August of three people in north Lebanon.

On Friday, the Lebanese army said it arrested a terrorist in north Lebanon for his involvement in killing of the four soldiers during a raid earlier this month.

“The Lebanese Army Intelligence … arrested the terrorist, Ahmad Samir al-Shami, who belongs to the terrorist cell of Khaled al-Talawi,” the army said Friday.

Video shows the moment the Lebanese army captured and arrested a terrorist in north #Lebanon for his involvement in the killing of four soldiers during a raid earlier this month.https://t.co/qO2NQHXVBw pic.twitter.com/JvcDB6l3Bc — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 26, 2020

