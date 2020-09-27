Another Israel-Arab deal ‘most unlikely’ to be announced in next two days: Source

It is “most unlikely” that Israel will announce another peace agreement with an Arab country within the next two days despite media reports to the contrary, an Israeli government source told Al Arabiya English on Sunday.

Last Wednesday the US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said another Arab country would sign a peace deal with Israel in the “next day or two.”

The Israeli government will observe the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on Sunday and Monday, making an announcement of this kind “most unlikely,” according to the Israeli government source.

This month Israel officially normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain during a signing ceremony at the White House. The US government brokered both agreements.

A woman wearing a face mask against the coronavirus pandemic walks past United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahraini flags in Netanya, Israel on Sept. 14, 2020. (AP)

Israel now has formal ties with four Arab countries: Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Bahrain.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on September 18 that five more countries were seriously considering setting up ties with Israel, and that three were located in the Middle East.

Oman, Sudan, and Morocco are three of the countries that have been circulating in media reports as the next nations to normalize.

Oman welcomed the UAE and Bahrain’s decisions to build bridges with Israel when the agreements were first announced, on August 13 and September 11, respectively.

A White House official confirmed to Al Arabiya English that Oman’s Ambassador to the US was present at the Israel-UAE-Bahrain signing.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Oman’s Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi four days after the UAE-Israel deal was announced, on August 17.

Meanwhile Sudanese and US officials discussed how to advance Arab-Israeli peace on Wednesday during talks held in the UAE.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Sudan’s establishment of ties with Israel in August when he visited the country on his Middle East diplomatic tour.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said at the time he had no mandate to make such a move.

Sudan fired its foreign ministry spokesman in August following remarks he made concerning “contacts” between Khartoum and Israel.

Then-spokesman Haydar Sadig described the United Arab Emirates’ decision to normalize relations with Israel as “a brave and bold step.”

Read more:

Open for business: How UAE-Israel peace is driving deals at breakneck speed

After Israel deal, Bahrain’s Jews seek to revive community with new rabbi, synagogue

Taken & Tortured: Turkey increasingly abducts political opponents, says report

Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35