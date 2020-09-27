NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

France’s Macron accuses Lebanon leaders of betrayal over government failure

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference on the political and economical situation in the Lebanon on September 27, 2020 in Paris. (AFP)
AFP Sunday 27 September 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday accused Lebanon’s leaders of betraying their promises over the failure to form a government in the wake of the giant blast at the Beirut port in August.

At a rare news conference devoted to Lebanon, Macron said the political elite were “deciding to betray” their obligations and had committed “collective treason” by failing to form a government.

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, dealing a blow to a French plan aimed at rallying sectarian leaders to tackle the worst crisis since the nation’s 1975-1990 civil war.

-Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 20:03 - GMT 17:03

