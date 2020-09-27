Two Lebanese soldiers killed by ‘terrorists’ says army

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed by “terrorists” overnight in the north of the country, the Lebanese army said on Sunday.
“Terrorists in a car opened fire on the guards of an army post in the locality of Arman-Minyeh... Two soldiers were killed, in addition to one terrorist,” the army said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The other terrorists fled,” the statement said, adding the army had launched an operation to track them down.
The incident comes amid an ongoing operation to locate a cell involved in the recent killing of four soldiers and three other people.
The Lebanese army said on Friday that it had detained a suspect in the killing of the four soldiers in the Hilane-Zgharta area east of the northern port city of Tripoli.
Read more:
Lebanese security forces kill two militants in firefight, sources say
French president to address situation in Lebanon on Sunday after PM-designate resigns
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 27 September 2020 KSA 10:10 - GMT 07:10