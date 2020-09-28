NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

EU is ‘disappointed’ and ‘concerned’ after Lebanon prime minister-designate resigns

Mustapha Adib, talks to the media after being named Lebanon's new prime minister at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Brussels Monday 28 September 2020
Text size A A A

The European Union said on Monday it is disappointed and concerned about the Lebanese prime minister-designate’s decision to quit, urging Lebanon to form a government to win financial support from the International Monetary Fund.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The European Union notes with disappointment and concern the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib and the circumstances that led to his decision,” the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“Lebanon’s leaders must unite and do their utmost for the timely formation of a government,” Borrell said. “The swift formation of a government would be also crucial to reach an urgently needed agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”

Read more:

Expecting the collapse: Meet Lebanon’s young political party ready to take power

Lebanon unveils compensation program for Beirut blast devastated homes, businesses

Lebanon: Migrants flee one horror to find another in ‘death boats’ on Mediterranean

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 13:56 - GMT 10:56

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top