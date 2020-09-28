Father of Iranian protester sentenced to death dies by suicide

The father of Amirhossein Moradi, an Iranian protester sentenced to death, has died by suicide, Moradi’s lawyer said on Monday.

“Unfortunately, Amirhossein Moradi’s father [died by] suicide,” Babak Paknia said on Twitter.

The Moradi family has been under “a lot of pressure,” Telegram channel Emtedad, which broke the news, cited Moradi’s mother as saying.

Shocking news from Iran! Father of Amir Hossein Moradi, young political prisoner on death row, commits suicide.



Amir Hossein's father & entire family have been exposed to intense psychological pressure by authorities. His father couldn't bear the pressure

#امیرحسین_مرادی pic.twitter.com/IlFQqf6fyo — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 28, 2020

The body of Moradi’s father was found in his home’s basement Monday morning, she said.

Security forces arrived at the Moradi household soon after the body was discovered, she added.

A number of reporters from Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB who “wanted an interview” were also present, she said.

Tehran-based political activist Mehdi Mahmoudian said on Twitter the IRIB reporters were looking to obtain “forced confessions” from members of Moradi’s family.

Moradi was arrested and sentenced to death along with two other protesters following Iran’s anti-government protests in November 2019.

Iranian rights group HRANA had previously reported that interrogators forced the three protesters to confess to crimes they did not commit through torture.

In July, the Supreme Court of Iran upheld the death sentences of the three protesters.

This prompted Iranians in and out of the country to launch the viral “do not execute” hashtag on Twitter which trended worldwide, with millions of tweets against the supreme court’s decision.

US President Donald Trump as well as a number of senior Western politicians also urged the Iranian regime not to execute the three young protesters.

