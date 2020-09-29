NEWS
UK's Johnson raises concerns with Turkey's Erdogan over east Med tensions

This handout picture by the Turkish Prime Ministry Press Service shows Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson posing prior to a meeting in Ankara. (AFP)
Reuters Tuesday 29 September 2020
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that he was concerned about tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, welcoming news that Turkey and Greece had agreed to talks, Johnson's office said in a statement.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims following weeks of tension, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was beginning a two-day trip to Greece.

"The Prime Minister expressed his concern about recent tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. He stressed the need for calm and welcomed the news that Turkey and Greece have agreed to talks," Johnson's office said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 00:58 - GMT 21:58

