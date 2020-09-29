UK's Johnson raises concerns with Turkey's Erdogan over east Med tensions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that he was concerned about tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, welcoming news that Turkey and Greece had agreed to talks, Johnson's office said in a statement.
NATO allies Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims following weeks of tension, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was beginning a two-day trip to Greece.
