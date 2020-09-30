Rockets target Iranian Kurdish rebels in Iraq’s Erbil, not far from US forces

Three rockets on Wednesday targeted rebel Iranian Kurdish forces not far from Erbil airport, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan and a location where US soldiers are based, two sources said.
Tonight three rocket attacks on nearby locations of #Iranian opposition close to #ErbilintAirport is yet another escalation to disrupt security in #Iraq and #IraqiKurdistan by the same groups who are attacking #USEmbassy in #Baghdad and its convoys. Actions is needed to stop it.— Hoshyar Zebari (@HoshyarZebari) September 30, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 22:41 - GMT 19:41