Rockets target Iranian Kurdish rebels in Iraq’s Erbil, not far from US forces

Three rockets on Wednesday targeted rebel Iranian Kurdish forces not far from Erbil airport, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan and a location where US soldiers are based, two sources said.

“Tonight three rocket attacks on nearby locations of Iranian opposition” close to Erbil airport “is yet another escalation to disrupt security in Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan,” Hoshyar Zebari, a former Iraqi foreign minister and a politician in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region, said on Twitter.

There was no immediate indication of the origin of the rocket fire, but Souran Ali, a commander of the Iranian Kurdish opposition group targeted by the rockets, also said three rockets had been fired, without causing casualties.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 22:41 - GMT 19:41