US welcomes Lebanon-Israel decision to begin mediated border talks: Pompeo

The United States on Thursday welcomed an agreement between Israel and Lebanon on a framework to launch US-mediated talks aimed at resolving a long-running maritime border dispute.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the discussions between the two countries, which are still in a formal state of war, “have the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for Lebanese and Israeli citizens alike.”



Pompeo issued his statement after Israeli and Lebanese officials announced agreement on the framework for negotiations over maritime issues. The two countries have differences over natural gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Read more:

Lebanon’s Berri says framework agreed for Israel border talks

Hezbollah lashes out at France’s Macron after French initiative for Lebanon fails

US Senators request temporary sanctions waivers for Lebanon

Last Update: Thursday, 01 October 2020 KSA 16:44 - GMT 13:44