Maximum pressure campaign on Iran to increase in coming ‘days and weeks’: US official

The United States will increase its maximum pressure campaign on Iran “in the coming days and weeks,” a senior US diplomat said Monday.

“The pressure has never been like this. And we will keep it going, and we will increase it, as you’ll see, in the coming days and weeks,” US Special Representative for Iran Elliott Abrams told CNN.

Abrams said, regardless of who the US president was after the November presidential elections, the Iranians would be ready to enter into negotiations for a new deal because “they can’t take four more years of this.”

“I think the pressure will have achieved its goals if they [Iran] see that we're ready to keep it going,” the veteran US diplomat said, adding that the maximum pressure campaign has had an “enormous” impact on Iran.

He pointed to the Iranian economy and tumbling currency in Tehran as a result of the sanctions.

“Previous sanctions were nothing like what we have now. There’s never been this kind of pressure,” Abrams said.

