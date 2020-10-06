Syria’s Assad blames Turkey’s Erdogan for Nagorno-Karabakh violence: RIA

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of being the main instigator of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, speaking in an interview with Russia's RIA news agency published on Tuesday.

He also said militants from Syria were being deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that “Damascus can confirm this.”

Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied allegations from France, Russia and Iran that Ankara is sending Syrian mercenaries to take part in the fighting that broke out on September 27.

The fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians over the region has escalated to its deadliest level since the 1990s.



The fighting has increased international concern that other regional powers could be dragged into the conflict - Turkey has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan while Armenia has a defense pact with Russia.

Last Update: Tuesday, 06 October 2020 KSA 10:11 - GMT 07:11