France postpones Lebanon humanitarian aid conference to November

French European and Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian (2nd L) in front of a container ship loaded with humanitarian aid bound for Lebanon . (AFP)
Reuters, Paris Wednesday 07 October 2020
France will hold a humanitarian aid conference for Lebanon in November, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday.

The conference was initially planned for the end of October.

Le Drian also told the French National Assembly that the Lebanon international contact group would meet in the coming days to reiterate the need for the formation of a government.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43

