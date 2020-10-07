Lebanon's new government consultations to start Oct. 15: President Aoun

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said parliament will meet on October 15 to begin consultations to form a new government.
Lebanon's government resigned on August 10 in the wake of a devastating blast that killed nearly 200 people and wrecked swathes of the capital, Beirut. Mustapha Adib, initially tasked with forming a new cabinet, quit late last month, amid bickering over ministerial posts.
Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 10:02 - GMT 07:02