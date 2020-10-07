NEWS
Lebanon's new government consultations to start Oct. 15: President Aoun

Lebanese President Michel Aoun. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday 07 October 2020
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Wednesday said parliament will meet on October 15 to begin consultations to form a new government.

Lebanon's government resigned on August 10 in the wake of a devastating blast that killed nearly 200 people and wrecked swathes of the capital, Beirut. Mustapha Adib, initially tasked with forming a new cabinet, quit late last month, amid bickering over ministerial posts.

