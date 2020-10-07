Turkey’s Erdogan will visit Qatar and Kuwait on Wednesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Qatar and Kuwait on Wednesday, his office said on Tuesday.
“As part of his visit to Kuwait, President Erdogan will meet with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who has taken office after the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and extend his condolences. All aspects of the bilateral relations will be addressed and views on regional developments will be exchanged at the talks,” the Turkish Presidency statement read.
During Erdogan’s visit to Qatar he will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.
“The two leaders are expected to review the opportunities aimed at further enhancing the current cooperation between Turkey and Qatar, and to discuss regional and international issues,” the statement added.
Ankara and Doha have grown increasingly close in recent years since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denies.
Qatar also helped Turkey shore up its foreign reserves with a $15 billion deal announced in May to help Turkey’s struggling economy.
Doha also supports Ankara’s intervention in Libya, where it helped the Government of National Accord (GNA) in its clashes against the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and backed by Egypt and the UAE.
