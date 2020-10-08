Turkey’s Erdogan confirms presence of Turkish troop in Qatar: Report

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday confirmed the presence of Turkish troops in the Gulf state of Qatar, TRT Arabi reported.
Turkey’s military presence is to ensure stability and peace in Qatar and the region, according to the president.
“The presence of Turkish troops in Qatar is to ensure peace and stability not only for Qatar but also for the Gulf region,” TRT Arabi quoted Erdogan as saying.
No party should be bothered by Turkey’s military presence except for those seeking to spread chaos, he said.
The president added that Turkey will not be staying in Syria forever and will end its presence there once a permanent solution to the crisis is found, TRT Arabi reported.
