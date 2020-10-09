Iran disrupts internet in Tehran after protests by fans of late musician Shajarian

Iranian authorities imposed partial disruptions to the Internet in the capital Tehran following protests by fans of the late Iranian composer and singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian who died on Thursday, cybersecurity NGO Netblocks confirmed in a report.
Confirmed: Internet disrupted in #Tehran from 7:00 p.m. local time (15:30 UTC); real-time network data show regional restrictions in #Iran as thousands take to the streets to commemorate outspoken singer #Shajarian; incident ongoing 📉 #IranProtests— NetBlocks.org (@netblocks) October 8, 2020
📰 https://t.co/Wrt7FEg2Rv pic.twitter.com/eWxXB2vLTR
SHOW MORE
Watch: Fans of the late Iranian composer and singer #MohammadRezaShajarian chant “Death to the dictator” outside #Tehran’s Jam hospital, according to one video being shared on social media.#Iranhttps://t.co/ckAcxYxzRI pic.twitter.com/IotDfXcnq1— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 8, 2020