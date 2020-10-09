Iran disrupts internet in Tehran after protests by fans of late musician Shajarian

Iranian authorities imposed partial disruptions to the Internet in the capital Tehran following protests by fans of the late Iranian composer and singer Mohammad Reza Shajarian who died on Thursday, cybersecurity NGO Netblocks confirmed in a report.

“Network data from the NetBlocks Internet Observatory confirm disruptions to internet service in Tehran from 7:00 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. UTC) on Thursday 8 October 2020. Metrics show an ongoing fall in regional connectivity that came into place as Iranians took to the streets to commemorate outspoken musician Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who passed away at the age of 80,” Netblocks said in a report.

Shajarian, 80, died of a heart attack in Tehran’s Jam hospital on Thursday, his son Homayoun announced on Instagram.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of fans holding a memorial outside Tehran’s Jam hospital where they began to chant “Death to the Dictator.”

“Iran has faced a series of network disruptions since 2019, with some attributed to external factors, and others to state information controls or targeted internet shutdowns. NetBlocks investigations have helped identify the root causes of these network outages,” the cybersecurity NGO said in its report.

