Two dead, several injured after explosion in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut

At least two people were killed and several injured late Friday after an explosion in Beirut’s Tariq al-Jadideh, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

“Two bodies and a number of injured were transferred to the Maqassed Hospital after a diesel storage container exploded,” Red Cross Secretary-General George Kettaneh told the state-run National News Agency.

Lebanese TV channel LBCI reported that security forces had apprehended the local warehouse owner where the diesel was stored. The owner reportedly admitted that the explosion was caused by the diesel, which he said was used for his mobile phone manufacturing company.

Videos on social media showed flames ripping through a small alley in what has been said to be Tariq al-Jadideh.

- Developing

Last Update: Friday, 09 October 2020 KSA 22:38 - GMT 19:38