Gas explosion flattens building in Iran, at least two people killed: State media

An explosion caused by leaking gas flattened a building in southwest Iran on Sunday, killing at least two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Video from the site of the explosion in the city of Ahvaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province, showed rescue teams looking for survivors in the rubble of the two-story residential building located near a market place.

Read more:

Explosion at Iran’s Natanz facility due to sabotage operations: Al-Alam

Explosion in western Iran leaves more than 200 injured: State media

Explosion at factory in Tehran kills two, wounds several: Iran local media

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 10:02 - GMT 07:02