Iran-backed Iraq militias agree on ‘conditional ceasefire’ to halt US attacks

An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have agreed to suspend rocket attacks on US forces on the condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for a withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday.

“The factions have presented a conditional ceasefire,” said Mohammed Mohi, spokesman for the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah militia.

“It includes all factions of the (anti-US) resistance, including those who have been targeting US forces,” he told Reuters.

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13