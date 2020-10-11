NEWS
Iran-backed Iraq militias agree on ‘conditional ceasefire’ to halt US attacks

Kataib Hezbollah Iraqi militia gather ahead of the funeral of the Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, January 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Baghdad Sunday 11 October 2020
An array of Iran-backed Iraqi militia groups have agreed to suspend rocket attacks on US forces on the condition that Iraq’s government present a timetable for a withdrawal of American troops, one of the groups said on Sunday.

“The factions have presented a conditional ceasefire,” said Mohammed Mohi, spokesman for the Iran-backed Kata’ib Hezbollah militia.

“It includes all factions of the (anti-US) resistance, including those who have been targeting US forces,” he told Reuters.

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 15:13 - GMT 12:13

