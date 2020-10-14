Coronavirus: Iran reports highest daily death toll since February

Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 279 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, bringing total fatalities to 29,349 in the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country.

Read more: Coronavirus: UAE records highest number of daily cases with 1,315 infections

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 4,830 new cases, also a record high, were identified in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 513,219.

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki told state TV that three days of travel restriction would be imposed from Thursday in five cities, including in Tehran, where the spread of the disease were at its highest level.

Namaki warned of “very difficult months” ahead in the country, which publicly announced its first two cases of – and deaths from - the novel coronavirus on Feb. 19.

To fight rising infections, the government on Saturday made face mask-wearing in public places in Tehran mandatory, warning that violators will be fined. Authorities plan to impose the same restrictions in other large cities.

Read more:

US elections: The Electoral College and 2020 presidential race explained

High ‘excess deaths’ in UK, Italy, Spain during first pandemic wave, finds study

Saudi Arabia ranks third in Ipsos global happiness survey of 27 countries

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 KSA 15:09 - GMT 12:09