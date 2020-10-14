Initial Lebanon-Israel border talks were ‘productive’: US state department 

Lebanon and Israel held productive talks on Wednesday on their disputed maritime border, the United States and United Nations said after they helped mediate a meeting of the long-time foes.
“During this initial meeting, the representatives held productive talks and reaffirmed their commitment to continue negotiations later this month,” a joint US and UN statement said after the one-hour meeting.
The next meeting is planned for Oct. 28.
Last Update: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 KSA 14:56 - GMT 11:56