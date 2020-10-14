NEWS
Initial Lebanon-Israel border talks were ‘productive’: US state department 

Lebanese and UN flags flutter as an aircraft flies in Naqoura ahead of talks between Israel and Lebanon on disputed waters, near the Lebanese-Israeli border. (Reuters)
Reuters, Beirut Wednesday 14 October 2020
Lebanon and Israel held productive talks on Wednesday on their disputed maritime border, the United States and United Nations said after they helped mediate a meeting of the long-time foes.

“During this initial meeting, the representatives held productive talks and reaffirmed their commitment to continue negotiations later this month,” a joint US and UN statement said after the one-hour meeting.

The next meeting is planned for Oct. 28.

-Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 KSA 14:56 - GMT 11:56

