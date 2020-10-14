Lebanon, Israel begin landmark maritime border talks, says UN source

Lebanon and Israel, still technically at war, started unprecedented talks sponsored by the United Nations and the United States on Wednesday to settle a maritime border dispute, a UN source told AFP.

“Yes, they have started,” the source said at around 10:30 am (0730 GMT) without disclosing additional details.

The talks, held at a UN peacekeeping force base in the Lebanese border town of Naqoura, are a rare official interaction between Lebanon and Israel, which have no diplomatic relations.

A second round of maritime border talks with Israel will be held in two weeks under US and UN auspices, a Lebanese army source said Wednesday.

“The date of the second session is set for October 28,” the military source told AFP as Lebanese and Israeli delegations sat for a first round of negotiations.

Last Update: Wednesday, 14 October 2020 KSA 11:36 - GMT 08:36