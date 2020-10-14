Lebanon’s Geagea says will not name anyone for prime minister

Lebanese politician Samir Geagea, whose Lebanese Forces party has the second biggest Christian bloc in parliament, said on Wednesday he would not nominate anyone to be the new prime minister at official consultations to fill the post.

Geagea’s comments came after Sunni leader Saad Hariri held meetings with Lebanese political blocs about forming a new government that would implement a French roadmap to lift the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.

President Michel Aoun is set to hold formal consultations on Thursday with parliamentary blocs to pick a new prime minister.

On Tuesday, Gebran Bassil, who heads Lebanon’s biggest Christian bloc, the Free Patriotic Movement, criticized former PM Hariri for putting himself forward to lead a government that would champion the French initiative.

