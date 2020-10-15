Teenager’s hands chopped off, eyes gouged in horror crime rocks Jordan’s Zarqa

Widespread anger has swept Jordan after a 16-year-old’s hands were chopped off and his eyes gouged out by a gang of men in Zarqa city.

The attack on Tuesday left the many across Jordan in shock given the severity of the crime, with many in the country taking to social media to call for the most severe punishment.

The media spokesperson for Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, Colonel Amer al-Sartawi, issued a statement in which he said that a 16-year-old boy was treated at Zarqa Governmental Hospital in dire condition after being beaten and amputated on the forearms of his hands and in his eyes. A precedent set by his father, they blocked him, took him to an empty area, and beat him with sharp tools.

The shocking crime was captured by the attacker by a video which then began circulating online, showing the young boy crying out for help.

A 16 year old child in Zarqa Jordan, kidnapped got his hands cut off, his eye popped out, sitting there bleeding from his arms and unable to cry. What Kind of world do we live in? This is true barbarism. No child should ever go through that torture. Allah yer7amoh #جريمة_الزرقاء pic.twitter.com/0EZKhcl4jq — Saعyed (@KingOfJordan318) October 13, 2020

An eyewitness familiar with the details of the crime told Al Arabiya that one of the attackers assaulted the young boy due to the killing of his uncle at the hands of the victim’s father.

The boy revealed in audio recordings that he was kidnapped by ten people while on his way to buy bread. He said he was then taken to a deserted area in the eastern city, where they carried out the crime.

“God gave me the strength to endure what happened and that when I saw the kidnappers, I tried to flee but they managed to catch me and take me to a house in the eastern city, where they carried out their crime,” the boy said.

“They put my hands on the table and hit it with the ax several times, and they inserted a sharp blade into my eyes, and I was screaming Allah Akbar (God is Great),” he added.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II had personally followed up on the details of the security operation carried out by the Public Security Directorate which led to the arrest of those involved in the heinous attack that has come to known as the “Zarqa crime” across social media.

