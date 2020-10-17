High-level US delegation heading to UAE, Bahran, Israel for historic business summit

A high-level US delegation will head to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel this weekend to follow up on the Abraham Accords signed last month, including the first-ever direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Manama, the Treasury Department said Friday.

Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin will lead the delegation that will travel to the region from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 “to support expanded economic cooperation under the Abraham Accords signed by the three countries last month.”

The statement revealed that Mnuchin and the delegation would join Israeli officials on the first direct commercial flight to Bahrain from Israel. “The historic flight will depart Tel Aviv and arrive in Manama, where the US and Israeli delegations will participate in meetings with senior Bahraini officials,” the Treasury Department said.

Following this, the delegation will head to Abu Dhabi, where Mnuchin will participate in the first Abraham Accords Business Summit. “The US and Israeli delegations will return to Israel on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv,” the statement said.

Last Update: Saturday, 17 October 2020 KSA 02:26 - GMT 23:26