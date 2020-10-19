Trump says Sudan will be removed from state sponsors of terrorism list

US President Donald Trump said Monday that an agreement was reached with Sudan and Khartoum would be lifted from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

“GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families,” Trump tweeted.

“Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”

GREAT news! New government of Sudan, which is making great progress, agreed to pay $335 MILLION to U.S. terror victims and families. Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 21:09 - GMT 18:09