Pompeo applauds Sudan’s efforts to improve ties with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday “applauded” Sudanese PM Abdalla Hamdok’s efforts to improve Sudan’s relationship with Israel, amid reports that a breakthrough between Khartoum and Tel Aviv is imminent.

“Secretary Pompeo applauded Prime Minister Hamdok’s efforts-to-date to improve Sudan’s relationship with Israel and expressed hope that they would continue, and underscored continuing US support for Sudan’s ongoing democratic transition,” State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

In a phone call between Pompeo and Hamdok, the two discussed US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. “The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of rapid passage of legal peace legislation by Congress,” Ortagus said.

Earlier Thursday, Reuters quoted two Sudanese government sources as saying Hamdok was ready to proceed with normalization after a transitional parliament was formed.

“The prime minister will proceed in the steps taken by Transitional Council Head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to establish ties with Israel if the legislative council, after it is formed, approves the decision to normalize ties,” a senior source told Reuters.

