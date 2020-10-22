Saudi Arabia: Kingdom supports Lebanon, Beirut needs reform, impartial govt

Lebanon needs serious political and economic reform with a new government that listens to the people’s demands, a senior Saudi Arabian diplomat said Wednesday.

“The #Kingdom is a strong supporter of Lebanon, but Lebanon is in need of political and economic reform, it is vital to have a National and impartial government that works for the interest and prosperity of the Lebanese people,” Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the UN Abdallah al-Mouallimi tweeted.

Al-Mouallimi’s comments came during a meeting on Lebanon convened by the UNDP/Regional Bureau for Arab States.

Lebanese MPs are set to meet with President Michel Aoun Thursday during consultations, where they will nominate a new prime minister to form a government. The country has been without a functioning government since Aug. 10, when then Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned following the deadly Port of Beirut explosions six days prior.

Three-time Prime Minister Saad Hariri is widely expected to be nominated again, but he will face the difficult task of forming a new government. Last October, Hariri also resigned after nationwide anti-government protests erupted across Lebanon, demanding an end to corruption, sectarianism, and clientelism.

On Wednesday, the Saudi ambassador reiterated his country’s support for the Lebanese people and the international community’s efforts to step in and help Beirut.

Saudi Arabia will continue to help the Lebanese people as they cope with an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic and devastating impact of the Beirut explosions.

“The #Kingdom value[s] the #UN efforts to stand with the people of Lebanon at this time of crisis. Also, appreciate the efforts of the international community to provide essential humanitarian aid to the Lebanese people and assist in enabling them to have hope,” al-Mouallimi said.

