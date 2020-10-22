NEWS
Senior mufti in Syria assassinated by car bomb: State media

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad shaking hands with Mufti Adnan al-Afiouni during the inauguration of the center that is dedicated to counterterrorism and extremism, in Damascus. (AFP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Thursday 22 October 2020
The Mufti of Damascus, one of the most senior Muslim leaders in Syria, was assassinated Thursday after a bomb was strapped to his car, state media reported.

“Sheikh Mohammad al-Afiouni, Mufti of Damascus and its outskirts, was martyred after a terrorist bombing targeted his car... in Damascus’ Qudsaya town,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

SANA said that his vehicle was planted with a bomb. No other details were provided.

Sheikh al-Afiouni had been seen leading prayers with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on multiple occasions.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said he played a key role in reaching reconciliation deals with rebel fighters on the capital's outskirts during the country's nine-year war.

- With AFP

Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00

