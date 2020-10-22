Senior mufti in Syria assassinated by car bomb: State media

The Mufti of Damascus, one of the most senior Muslim leaders in Syria, was assassinated Thursday after a bomb was strapped to his car, state media reported.
“Sheikh Mohammad al-Afiouni, Mufti of Damascus and its outskirts, was martyred after a terrorist bombing targeted his car... in Damascus’ Qudsaya town,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SANA said that his vehicle was planted with a bomb. No other details were provided.
Sheikh al-Afiouni had been seen leading prayers with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on multiple occasions.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said he played a key role in reaching reconciliation deals with rebel fighters on the capital's outskirts during the country's nine-year war.
Read more:
Russian jets bomb opposition-held bastion in Syria
Car bomb at checkpoint in Syria kills 6, others wounded: Report
- With AFP
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 22:00 - GMT 19:00