US allegations of Iranian interference is ‘nothing but a scenario’: Iran UN mission

The United States’ allegations of Iran’s interference in its presidential elections are “nothing but a scenario aimed at undermining voters’ confidence,” the Iranian mission to the United Nations said on Thursday, according to the IRNA news agency.

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe had on Wednesday accused both Russia and Iran of attempting to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Just two weeks ahead of the election, the announcement showed the level of alarm among top US officials that foreign actors were seeking to undermine Americans’ confidence in the integrity of the vote and spread misinformation in an attempt to sway its outcome.

“We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia,” Ratcliffe said during the news conference.

Most of that voter registration is public. But Ratcliffe said that government officials “have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”

Ratcliffe was referring to emails sent Wednesday and designed to look like they came from the pro-Trump Proud Boys group, according to government sources.

