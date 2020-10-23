Egyptian navy says it rescued ship with Turkish flag in eastern Mediterranean

A ship carrying the Turkish flag was rescued in the eastern Mediterranean after its crew sent out a distress signal following a sudden technical malfunction on Thursday, the Egyptian Navy said in a statement.
The navy dispatched afrigate to the location to rescue all the passengers on board the ship, the statement said.
Thirty-one Iraqis, 23 Iranians, two Turkish nationals, and one Egyptian were rescued, according to the statement.
All passengers are currently receiving medical treatment and authorities will be taking all the necessary legal measures, the Egyptian Navy said.
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 14:15 - GMT 11:15