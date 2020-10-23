NEWS
Egyptian navy says it rescued ship with Turkish flag in eastern Mediterranean

A picture taken in the Egyptian port city of Rosetta in 2016 shows the arrival of wreck of a migrant boat raised by the Egyptian navy. (AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 23 October 2020
A ship carrying the Turkish flag was rescued in the eastern Mediterranean after its crew sent out a distress signal following a sudden technical malfunction on Thursday, the Egyptian Navy said in a statement.

The navy dispatched afrigate to the location to rescue all the passengers on board the ship, the statement said.

Thirty-one Iraqis, 23 Iranians, two Turkish nationals, and one Egyptian were rescued, according to the statement.

All passengers are currently receiving medical treatment and authorities will be taking all the necessary legal measures, the Egyptian Navy said.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 14:15 - GMT 11:15

