Four militants killed in Iraq in car bomb: Iraqi News Agency

Four militants were killed in Iraq’s Salah ad-Din province when a roadside bomb exploded under their vehicle, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) cited the prime minister’s security media office as saying on Friday.
“Four militants were killed when an explosive device detonated under the wheels of their pick-up truck which they were traveling in,” INA cited a statement as saying.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
No further details about who was responsible for the attack were provided.
Read more:
Arab Coalition destroys explosive-laden Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia
Drone strike kills 14 al-Qaeda fighters in Syria: US army
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 11:52 - GMT 08:52