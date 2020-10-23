IRGC, five other Iran groups sanctioned for US election interference

The US Treasury on Thursday slapped new sanctions on five Iranian entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for what it called “brazen attempts” to interfere with the US election and US voters.
The groups have worked to “sow discord among the voting populace by spreading disinformation online and executing malign influence operations aimed at misleading US voters,” the Treasury said.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Wednesday, US officials announced that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration information. “Some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran” and Russia, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said.
He added that Iran was sending “spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump.”
Read more:
Iran, Russia obtained voter registration info ahead of US elections: Officials
US Speaker Pelosi says Iran is not as bad as Russia
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 01:00 - GMT 22:00