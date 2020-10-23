Iran court sentences 36 protesters to 109 years in prison: Report 

A court in southwestern Iran has sentenced 36 protesters who were arrested during anti-government demonstrations last year to a total of 109 years in prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, reported on Friday.

The 36 individuals were also sentenced to a total of 2,590 lashes and fined, according to HRANA.

The verdicts were issued on Thursday by a court in the city of Behbahan in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan headed by judge Rasoul Asadpour, HRANA said.

The city witnessed violent clashes between protesters and security forces during demonstrations in November 2019.

Iran protesters block a road during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices in the central city of Isfahan on November 16 2019. (AFP)

Hundreds of protesters, some of them children, were shot dead by security forces across Iran during the November protests.

The uprisings were sparked by a substantial overnight increase in gasoline prices that quickly turned political, with demonstrators demanding regime change.

Tehran has not yet officially announced the exact number of people killed in the protests, but right groups have put the death toll at more than 300, while Reuters reported that security forces killed about 1,500 people in less than two weeks after protests erupted on November 15. Thousands were also reportedly detained.

