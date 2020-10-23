Iran sanctions US ambassador to Iraq, two diplomats after US blacklists envoy

Iran on Friday imposed sanctions on US ambassador in Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats for participating in “terrorist” acts against its interests, just a day after Washington blacklisted Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and two senior Hezbollah officials.
US Amb. to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in criminal assassination of Gen. Soleimani & in advancing sanx agst our ppl. Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved.— Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) October 23, 2020
Anti-Iran moves won't go unanswered. pic.twitter.com/4BTc16S7TK
