Iran sanctions US ambassador to Iraq, two diplomats after US blacklists envoy

US ambassador in Iraq Matthew Tueller. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Friday 23 October 2020
Iran on Friday imposed sanctions on US ambassador in Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats for participating in “terrorist” acts against its interests, just a day after Washington blacklisted Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi and two senior Hezbollah officials.

“US [Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, has had a central role in coordinating terrorist acts in Iraq & beyond, in ... assassination of Gen. [Qassem] Soleimani... Today, Iran designated him & two other officials involved,” the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.

Tueller and the two other officials “have effectively engaged in organizing, financing, leading and committing terrorist acts against the interests of the government or citizens” of Iran, the foreign ministry said in a statement released on Twitter.

-Developing

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 15:07 - GMT 12:07

