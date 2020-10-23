Iran transfers 66-year-old German Iranian woman to notorious Evin prison: Reports

A 66-year German Iranian dual national has been transferred to Tehran’s notorious Evin prison after being arrested last week, a German rights group reported on Friday.

Nahid Taghavi, an architect, was arrested last Friday at her home in the capital Tehran and taken to an unknown location, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a news site run by a collective of Iranian human rights advocates, first reported on Monday.

Security forces searched Taghavi’s home and confiscated some of her personal belongings, including her German identification card, passport, laptop, smartphone and some cash, Frankfurt-based rights group the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR) said Friday.

Taghavi was then moved to solitary confinement in Tehran’s Evin prison, according to the ISHR.

Taghavi was arrested “on the pretext of endangering security,” ISHR cited Taghavi’s daughter, Mariam Claren, as saying.

Claren wrote on Twitter on Friday that she has not heard from her mother for seven days.

According to ISHR, Taghavi is considered a political prisoner since “she has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for years.”

Taghavi recently underwent surgery and suffers from high blood pressure, HRANA cited a source close to her family as saying. Since her arrest, she has been denied access to her medication, the source added.

“Her family took her blood pressure medicine to Evin prison, but officers refused to take them and said she was in solitary confinement,” HRANA quoted the source as saying.

Taghavi was born in Iran but has lived in Cologne since 1983 and has been a German citizen since 2003, according to ISHR.

Iran has not yet officially addressed the reports of Taghavi’s arrest.

A number of dual and foreign nationals are currently under arrest in Iran, including Iranian British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, French Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah and Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert.

Last month, Germany, along with France, and the UK, summoned Iranian ambassadors in a coordinated move to protest against Iran’s detention of dual nationals and its treatment of political prisoners.

