Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

US President Donald Trump on Friday formally moved to delist Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a step long sought by the Arab nation which faces US pressure to normalize relations with Israel.

The White House said that Sudan's civilian-backed transitional government had deposited $335 million as part of an agreement to compensate survivors and family members of attacks that took place when former dictator Omar al-Bashir welcomed al-Qaeda.

"President Donald J. Trump has informed Congress of hisintent to formally rescind Sudan’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism," the White House said in a statement.

"This follows on Sudan’s recent agreement to resolve certain claims of United States victims of terror and their families," the statement added.

Also on Friday, a senior US official said an agreement between Israel and Sudan on steps toward normalization of diplomatic ties is expected to be announced later as well.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 18:26 - GMT 15:26