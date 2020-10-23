NEWS
US offers up to $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah funding

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English Friday 23 October 2020
The United States Friday announced a reward of up to $10 million for any information on ways to disrupt Iran-backed Hezbollah’s funding.

“In that reward offer, [we are] seeking information on the activities, networks, and associates of Hezbollah that form a part of its financial support, which includes financiers and facilitators like Muhammad Qasir, Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal, and Ali Qasir, the individuals the Department highlights today,” the State Department said.

The US says that Muhammad Qasir is a critical link between Hezbollah and Iran and directs a unit that facilitates the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon.

“He has been a significant conduit for financial disbursements from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to Hezbollah,” the State Department said.

Al-Bazzal is another key financier for Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF, the statement said.

He and Ali Qasir are affiliated with Hezbollah-linked “front companies” that work in the steel industry and they assist in the transfer of Iranian crude to Syria.

“All three individuals have previously been designated by the US Department of the Treasury as Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” the State Department noted.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020

