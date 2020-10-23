US offers up to $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah funding

The United States Friday announced a reward of up to $10 million for any information on ways to disrupt Iran-backed Hezbollah’s funding.
Reward for Information! Up to $10 Million!— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) October 23, 2020
Stop companies like al-Bazzal's Talaqi Group from raising funds for the Hizballah terrorist group.
Text your information to the Rewards for Justice tip line via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.
You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/F0TdQHX6Fa
Reward for Information! Up to $10 Million!— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) October 23, 2020
Help us stop illicit fundraising for the Hizballah terrorist group by operatives like M. Qasir.
Text your information to the Rewards for Justice tip line via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.
You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/o5ifM5ijvJ
SHOW MORE
Reward for Information! Up to $10 Million!— Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) October 23, 2020
Help us cut the money flow between Iran and the Lebanese Hizballah terrorist group.
Text your information to the Rewards for Justice tip line via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.
You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/vqIdLw0pVg