US offers up to $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah funding

The United States Friday announced a reward of up to $10 million for any information on ways to disrupt Iran-backed Hezbollah’s funding.

“In that reward offer, [we are] seeking information on the activities, networks, and associates of Hezbollah that form a part of its financial support, which includes financiers and facilitators like Muhammad Qasir, Muhammad Qasim al-Bazzal, and Ali Qasir, the individuals the Department highlights today,” the State Department said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US says that Muhammad Qasir is a critical link between Hezbollah and Iran and directs a unit that facilitates the transfer of weapons from Syria to Lebanon.

Reward for Information! Up to $10 Million!



Stop companies like al-Bazzal's Talaqi Group from raising funds for the Hizballah terrorist group.



Text your information to the Rewards for Justice tip line via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.



You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/F0TdQHX6Fa — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) October 23, 2020

“He has been a significant conduit for financial disbursements from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force (IRGC-QF) to Hezbollah,” the State Department said.

Al-Bazzal is another key financier for Hezbollah and the IRGC-QF, the statement said.

Reward for Information! Up to $10 Million!



Help us stop illicit fundraising for the Hizballah terrorist group by operatives like M. Qasir.



Text your information to the Rewards for Justice tip line via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.



You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/o5ifM5ijvJ — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) October 23, 2020

He and Ali Qasir are affiliated with Hezbollah-linked “front companies” that work in the steel industry and they assist in the transfer of Iranian crude to Syria.

“All three individuals have previously been designated by the US Department of the Treasury as Specially Designated Global Terrorists,” the State Department noted.

Reward for Information! Up to $10 Million!



Help us cut the money flow between Iran and the Lebanese Hizballah terrorist group.



Text your information to the Rewards for Justice tip line via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.



You could be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/vqIdLw0pVg — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) October 23, 2020

Read more:

Sudan to designate Lebanon’s Hezbollah as terrorist organization under Israel deal

US vows to starve Hezbollah of funds, support on anniversary of 1983 Beirut bombing

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 22:39 - GMT 19:39