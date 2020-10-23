US vows to starve Hezbollah of funds, support on anniversary of 1983 Beirut bombing

The United States will maintain its campaign to dismantle Hezbollah’s financing and operational networks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, marking 37 years since the Iran-backed group bombed Marine Barracks in Beirut.

Washington will continue to “target, disrupt, and dismantle Hezbollah’s financing and operational networks, and will continue to take all actions available to starve this terrorist entity of funds and support,” Pompeo said.

“We are grateful for the nations around the world that have designated or acted to ban the activities of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization,” he added.

In 1983, a suicide bombing killed 241 American service members, making it one the deadliest attack on US troops on foreign soil.

Pompeo said the bombing and those that followed made clear Hezbollah’s commitment to violence and bloodshed. “These terrorist acts have unmasked Iran, Hezbollah’s patron, as a rogue state willing to pursue its malevolent interests at all costs,” he said.

On Thursday, the US placed sanctions on two senior Hezbollah officials as the maximum-pressure campaign seeks to cut off funding to Iran and its proxies worldwide.

