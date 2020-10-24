UAE welcomes US-brokered agreement between Sudan, Israel

The United Arab Emirates Friday welcomed the agreement between Sudan and Israel to normalize ties, expressing its optimism that the deal would help peace in the region.
The UAE Foreign Ministry said it hoped the deal would positively impact pushing forward with peace in the region and globally.
A statement from the Foreign Ministry, carried by the state-run Emirates News Agency, said that Sudan’s decision was an “important step,” which would improve security and prosperity in the Arab world. It will also expand the “range of scope of economic, commercial, scientific and diplomatic cooperation,” the statement said.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump held a three-way phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel to announce the deal.
Sudan became the third Arab country to normalize Tel Aviv ties after the UAE and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords last month.
Trump removed Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List after Khartoum agreed to a number of points, including the payment of $335 million to American victims of terrorist attacks and their families.
Sudan, which recently broke free of yearslong rule by Islamist president Omar al-Bashir, will now have access to badly-needed economic aid.
