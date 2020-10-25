Israeli government gives final approval for UAE normalization

Israel's government on Sunday gave final approval to the normalization of ties with the United Arab Emirates, an official statement said, after lawmakers ratified the pact earlier this month.

Read more: First Israel delegation to visit Sudan to finalize normalization

The government's weekly cabinet meeting also endorsed sending an agreement on establishing diplomatic relations with Bahrain to parliament for its go ahead, the statement further said.

The UAE in August became the third Arab state to establish relations with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. It was quickly followed by Bahrain.

The US-brokered deals were formalized at the White House on September 15.

An official stands at the door of an Israeli El Al airliner after it landed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on August 31, 2020. (AP)

On Friday the White House announced that Sudan was to be the latest Arab nation to recognize Israel, and both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said that more countries will follow.

The three new accords were condemned by the Palestinians.

The UAE and Israel have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.

Read more:

France recalls envoy to Turkey after Erdogan questions Macron’s mental health

Dubai announces $136 mln economic stimulus package amid coronavirus pandemic

Khabib retires after choking out Gaethje to retain UFC lightweight crown in Abu Dhabi

Last Update: Sunday, 25 October 2020 KSA 15:01 - GMT 12:01