Pigeons fly outside the courthouse in Istanbul on December 11, 2019 during the trial of Metin Topuz, an US consulate staffer accused of spying and attempting to overthrow the government. Topuz, a Turkish citizen and liaison with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, was arrested in 2017 and has been accused of ties to US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says ordered a failed 2016 coup. (File photo)