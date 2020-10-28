Journalists covering border talks between Lebanon and Israel attacked by Hezbollah

A team of journalists from Lebanon TV were attacked by three young men while covering the second round of maritime border negotiations between Lebanon and Israel in Naqoura, the channel's correspondent Nayla Shahwan said on Facebook.

"When we were covering the negotiation session in Naqoura, and after taking permission to film from the Lebanese army, three young civilians expelled us from the area and introduced themselves as part of a [specific political party]. They damaged and broke our video kit, gave us 3 minutes to leave, or else," Shahwan said.

The Lebanese Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad confirmed the incident on Twitter and wrote, "Today, a team from #Lebanon_TV was attacked while covering the issue of border demarcation in Naqoura, and a group of media professionals was prevented from being there. What happened is reprehensible and calls for the intervention of the relevant security services to preserve the security of journalists and the dignity of the profession."

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday launched a second round of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed sea border, an Israeli statement said.



Delegations from the long-time foes reconvened at a U.N. peacekeeper base to "assess the possibility of reaching an agreement on demarcating the maritime border ... in a manner enabling the cultivation of natural resources in the area," Israel's Energy Ministry said.



The two sides held their first round of talks on Oct. 14 and are expected to hold another round on Thursday, the statement said.

