Lebanon and Israel agree to continue maritime border negotiations next month

In statement released jointly by the Government of the United States and the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, the two announced that Lebanon and Israel agreed to continue maritime border negotiations next month.
"Building on progress from their October 14 meeting, on October 28 and 29 representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). The United States and UNSCOL remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution. The parties committed to continue negotiations next month.", the joint statement added.
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 18:24 - GMT 15:24