NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Lebanon and Israel agree to continue maritime border negotiations next month

A UN peacekeeper sits atop a tank near the office where Israel and Lebanon meet for indirect talks, in south Lebanon’s Naqoura. (File photo: AP)
US Department of State Thursday 29 October 2020
Text size A A A

In statement released jointly by the Government of the United States and the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, the two announced that Lebanon and Israel agreed to continue maritime border negotiations next month.

Read More: Lebanon demands extra 1,430 sq. km. in US-brokered talks with Israel

"Building on progress from their October 14 meeting, on October 28 and 29 representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by ​the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). The United States and UNSCOL remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution. The parties committed to continue negotiations next month.", the joint statement added.

Read More:

Journalists covering border talks between Lebanon and Israel attacked by Hezbollah

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz praises ‘positive voices’ from Lebanon

Lebanon-Israel maritime talks do not have to stop at the border

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 29 October 2020 KSA 18:24 - GMT 15:24

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top