Coronavirus: Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum receives vaccine

Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received a coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, according to a post by the sheikh on Twitter.

While receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE. pic.twitter.com/Rky5iqgfdg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 3, 2020

"We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE," said the sheikh.

Sheikh Mohammed is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates.

Read more: Coronavirus: UAE FM latest official to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE

The UAE has conducted Phase III trials for a vaccine by the Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm.

Earlier this month, the government issued emergency approval for the use of the vaccine for front line workers helping treat coronavirus patients.

So far, dozens of officials have been vaccinated, including the Minister of Health.

The UAE has urged children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic health issues to get the vaccine, and people who fall in one of these categories will receive the vaccination for free.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE to trial Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, says Kremlin

As Pakistan reports polio cases, UAE vaccine campaign reaches over 28 million

Coronavirus: UAE approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use for front line workers

Last Update: Tuesday, 03 November 2020 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08