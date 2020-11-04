UAE-Israel direct flights to start November 26

Direct flights between the UAE and Israel will start on November 26 through Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline announced Wednesday.

Flydubai will operate 14 flights per week between Dubai and Tel Aviv, which can be booked on the company’s website and are available in business and economy fares.

There are two daily flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv scheduled, and two daily flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai. A one-way trip is estimated to take around three hours.

Flydubai is the only airline at the moment offering direct commercial flights from the UAE to Israel.

A general view shows the area outside the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Last month, the UAE and Israel signed an air transportation agreement that allows for 28 passenger flights per week from the UAE to Tel Aviv, as well as an unlimited amount of flights to the Israeli southern city of Eilat.

UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Israeli Minister of Transport Israel Katz signed the agreement and discussed cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

“The agreement is an important step towards creating positive and beneficial relations between the two countries, following the signing of the Abrahamic Peace Accord that aims to establish the foundations of peace, achieve development and create opportunities for economic and social development in the region,” Al Marri said.

Tel Aviv City Hall lit up with the words for peace in Hebrew, Arabic and English in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020. (AP)

On October 19, the first ever passenger flight from the UAE to Israel landed near Tel Aviv, with only flight crew on board. The flight was operated by Etihad Airways, which became the first Gulf airline to operate a civilian flight to Israel.

The UAE and Israel first announced a historic bilateral agreement on August 13. The country’s signed the Abraham Accords at the White House a month later.

President Donald Trump, center, with from left, Bahrain Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that UAE and Israeli citizens will be allowed to travel between countries without visas.

