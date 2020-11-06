US to sanction Lebanon’s Gebran Bassil for Hezbollah ties: Sources

The United States is set to slap sanctions on the leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian party and ally of Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil, sources familiar with the decision confirmed late Thursday.

“This is big,” one source told Al Arabiya English, adding that the decision had been in the works for some time due to Bassil’s role in providing political cover for the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bassil is Lebanon’s former foreign minister and the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the Trump administration is expected to announce the decision on Friday.

Gebran Bassil announces a resignation statement as ministers from the Shia duo of Hezbollah and Amal Movement listen, Jan. 12, 2011. This forced the collapse of Saad Hariri’s government. (Reuters)

A separate source with knowledge of the matter told Al Arabiya English that a televised announcement would be made early Friday by the Treasury Department.

This comes as part of Washington’s maximum-pressure campaign against Iran and its proxies around the region.

Read more: Lebanese officials hit by US sanctions over corruption, support to Hezbollah

Earlier this year, the US expanded the scope of sanctions on Lebanese officials to include non-Hezbollah members. Ali Hasan Khalil, the former finance minister and top political aide to Speaker Nabih Berri, was sanctioned alongside former Public Works Minister Yousef Fenianos.

Lebanon has been without a government since August after Hassan Diab resigned following the deadly Aug. 4 Port of Beirut explosion.

Lawmakers designated Mustapha Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, to form a new government. He also stepped down due to the inability to form the government he wanted - free of influence from the traditional political parties.

Saad Hariri was then nominated on October 22 to try to form a government. Although reports suggested he had made quick progress in his efforts to form a new government, momentum appears to have slowed in recent days.

Bassil and Hezbollah did not name Hariri; however, they have demanded certain representation in the next government.

A State Department Spokesperson told Al Arabiya English that the selection and appointment of a new government was a decision for the Lebanese people to make.

But, the spokesperson added: “As Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo has repeatedly stated, business as usual is not acceptable.”

Asked if the US would work with a new Lebanese government that included Hezbollah, the official said skirted the question. “Iranian-backed Hizballah is a terrorist organization that is more concerned with its own interests and those of its patron Iran, than what is best for the Lebanese people,” the official said.

Read more:

Saad Hariri secures support to become Lebanon's next prime minister-designate

Lebanon’s largest Christian political party says won’t back Hariri for PM

Last Update: Friday, 06 November 2020 KSA 06:44 - GMT 03:44